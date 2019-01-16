SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The massive storm moving through the Bay Area is creating some dangerous surf and road conditions in San Francisco.
The Great Highway is partially closed southbound from Lincoln to Sloat on Wednesday afternoon due to storm-related issues.
At Ocean Beach, there is a sign warning people to stay off the beach due to the dangerous conditions.
"You gotta be able to read the water. Any good surfer knows how to read the water and the currents, the directions, the swells and all that so once you learn all that you can dial in where you want to surf," said surfer Scott Schofield.
"That storm we had a few weeks ago, that was definitely the biggest waves I've seen... they're definitely nasty looking right now though," said Arcelia Jauffred, who works nearby.
Great Highway is closed between Lincoln and Sloat due to storm related issues pic.twitter.com/AwclFZm0vB— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 16, 2019