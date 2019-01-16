STORM

Great Highway closed in San Francisco due to storm

A sign is warning visitors to stay off the beach at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The massive storm moving through the Bay Area is creating some dangerous surf and road conditions in San Francisco.

The Great Highway is partially closed southbound from Lincoln to Sloat on Wednesday afternoon due to storm-related issues.

RELATED: Expert says Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years

At Ocean Beach, there is a sign warning people to stay off the beach due to the dangerous conditions.
"You gotta be able to read the water. Any good surfer knows how to read the water and the currents, the directions, the swells and all that so once you learn all that you can dial in where you want to surf," said surfer Scott Schofield.

"That storm we had a few weeks ago, that was definitely the biggest waves I've seen... they're definitely nasty looking right now though," said Arcelia Jauffred, who works nearby.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damageroad closuresurfinghighway 1windrainSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm causing East Bay problems, more rain expected
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
Mudslide forces closure of southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Scotts Valley
More storm
WEATHER
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm causing East Bay problems, more rain expected
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
Storm prompts Flash Flood Warning in North Bay
More Weather
Top Stories
Mudslide forces closure of southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Scotts Valley
Accuweather Forecast: Expect heavy rain, powerful wind gusts
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm prompts Flash Flood Warning in North Bay
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Expert: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Show More
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
Civic Center BART reopens after flooding
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
Preparations being made as heavy rainfall and high winds take aim at Bay Area
More News