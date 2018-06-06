WEATHER

Harrowing drone video shows damage from Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala

EMBED </>More Videos

Drone taken by the Guatemalan police force shows an area of Escuintla coated with a thick layer of brown ash as far as the eye can see. (Guatemala Policia Nacional Civil/Twitter)

ESCUINTLA, Guatemala --
New drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the deadly eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala.

The footage, taken by the country's police force, shows the village Escuintla coated with a thick layer of brown ash as far as the eye can see. The ash covering the stricken region was hardened by rainfall, making it even more difficult to dig through the mud, rocks and debris that reached to the rooftops of homes.

Firefighters said Wednesday the chance of finding anyone alive amid the still-steaming terrain was practically nonexistent 72 hours after Sunday's volcanic explosion.

Once a verdant collection of canyons, hillsides and farms, the land is now a barren moonscape. Rescuers poked metal rods into the ground, sending clouds of smoke pouring into the air in a sign of the super-hot temperatures still remaining below the surface, which firefighters said reached as high as 750 to 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.

As of June 6, local officials report that 99 people are dead and at least 192 are missing.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 60 people have died, and over 3,000 have been evacuated from the eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, according to officials.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldvolcanosevere weatherdrones
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News