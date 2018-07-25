Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range

Drink water and take breaks often, even when not thirsty or exhausted



Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing



Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler morning or evening hours



Never leave kids or pets inside cars for any length of time

Pale skin, nausea, dizzy, still sweating



Move to air conditioning, drink cool water

Sweating stopped, body temperature getting hot



Emergency situation, call 911 immediately

The National Weather Service just issued a Heat Advisory for the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range. Afternoon temperatures warm into the middle 90s to lower 100s and only cool into the lower 70s to lower 80s at night. These conditions continue through 8 p.m. FridayThe prolonged period of hot temperatures make those exposed more susceptible to heat illnesses.