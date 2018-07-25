HEAT WAVE

Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service just issued a Heat Advisory for the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range. Afternoon temperatures warm into the middle 90s to lower 100s and only cool into the lower 70s to lower 80s at night. These conditions continue through 8 p.m. Friday

The prolonged period of hot temperatures make those exposed more susceptible to heat illnesses.

Beat the heat by practicing these activities:
  • Drink water and take breaks often, even when not thirsty or exhausted

  • Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing

  • Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler morning or evening hours

  • Never leave kids or pets inside cars for any length of time


Know the difference and how to treat someone suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion:
  • Pale skin, nausea, dizzy, still sweating

  • Move to air conditioning, drink cool water

Heat Stoke:
  • Sweating stopped, body temperature getting hot

  • Emergency situation, call 911 immediately


