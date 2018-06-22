Heat wave coming to the Bay Area this weekend

It's going to be a sizzler in the Bay Area this weekend. Many places will see temperatures in the mid-90s to over triple digits. That means fire danger is also high.Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, is at peak staffing."Activity has started to pick up over the last few days," said Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Crawford. "A lot of that is attributed to equipment use. So what we ask and remind people is that please don't use mechanized equipment on dry windy days."The heat brings more than just fire danger.Alexandrea Scott was arrested in Willits, in Mendocino County, on June 20. The Sheriff's office says her 18-month-old son died after he was left inside a vehicle for several hours."That is a big concern for us," Crawford said. "We ask people to be extra diligent."In Santa Clara County's Morgan Hill, a good place to cool off is the Centennial Recreation Center off Edmundson Avenue near Monterey Road. It's open all weekend as one of two cooling centers in the city.Gilroy resident Doris Squeri shared her tips for staying cool: "We just try to hunker down and just stay cool. Close the windows and close the shades and stay in when we can."