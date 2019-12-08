Heavy downpours, wind hit East Bay; More rain expected Sunday

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday's afternoon downpours caused numerous problems, especially on Bay Area hills and freewaysDashcam video of Highway 24 shows a solo spin-out, possibly due to the wet roads, blocking one lane of traffic just before the Caldecott Tunnel. It caused a huge back up on the freeway and onto Orinda city streets."Just that last bit of freeway right there before the off-ramp took me about 20 minutes, just because everything was so backed up," says Gabriel Ostler, an Orinda resident, who was stuck in that traffic.Once through the tunnel, the heavy downpours met with heavy winds in the Oakland Hills."I was home with my mom and two of my kids, and we heard one of the largest noises I have ever heard!" says Lynn Nice.What they heard was several, massive 100-year-old pine trees crashing through her roof. No one was hurt and the main residence wasn't hit. But along with figuring repairs, they're trying to also prevent more damage."There is one wall standing and it is leaning heavily, and we are on a slope, so we will want to make sure that that doesn't slide down the hill and effect maybe someone down below us," says Nice."It's been cold all day. Then it just started pouring this afternoon - like pouring! I haven't seen it like in a while," says Jose Tagunicar, who lives in Orinda. But he says, he is ready for more rain given that we are in winter."You should expect it. Can't wear shorts and flip flops all the time. We are kind of spoiled here," he says with a laugh.More rain is expected for Sunday.