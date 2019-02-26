Heavy rains cause flooding, closing roads in Marin County

The Olema Creek was roaring as rain pounded down on West Marin County on Tuesday. Rafael De Avila got a front row seat to it all."Water went into the garage," De Avila said. "Not too much, but it went."De Avila's home is next to the Olema Camp Grounds. Aside from the RV's and picnic tables that are almost completely underwater, the place is nearly unrecognizable.Karen Green is staying there with her son."This little man (son) should be back in school, but because of the road closures we're taking another day off," Green said.In Ross Valley, Marin County Fire Department's water rescue team was gearing up for the flood water to make its way farther south.Their crew checked out the landscape at different access points near the Corte Madera Creek that they could use in an emergency. It's where they would deploy their jet skis, water-crafts or inflatable boats."It's one of our last points we're looking at when we could have a potential victim going through the creek and ending up in a spot where we could actually get to them in a safe position," Bret McTigue, the Marin County Fire Battalion Chief said.The team hopes they won't have to do that.