Interstate 80 remains closed in the Sierra due to heavy snow

Updated 19 minutes ago

COLFAX, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is keeping Interstate 80 closed in the Sierra, because of heavy snow. I-80 is shut down in both directions between Colfax in Placer County, and the Nevada state line.The freeway has been closed since Tuesday afternoon and there's no estimated time of reopening.Crews are working around the clock to clear snow. But the CHP said the snow banks are so high that when Caltrans workers try to move the snow, they're triggering small avalanches.The National Weather Service has advised against travel.A break in the weather is expected on Friday, but another storm is set to hit on Saturday.