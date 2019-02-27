Weather

Interstate 80 remains closed in the Sierra due to heavy snow

EMBED <>More Videos

Interstate 80 is shut down in both directions between Colfax in Placer County, and the Nevada state line, because of heavy snow.

Updated 19 minutes ago
COLFAX, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is keeping Interstate 80 closed in the Sierra, because of heavy snow. I-80 is shut down in both directions between Colfax in Placer County, and the Nevada state line.

The freeway has been closed since Tuesday afternoon and there's no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are working around the clock to clear snow. But the CHP said the snow banks are so high that when Caltrans workers try to move the snow, they're triggering small avalanches.

The National Weather Service has advised against travel.

A break in the weather is expected on Friday, but another storm is set to hit on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoesierrasnow stormlake tahoetravelsnowweatherstormdriving
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Updated 16 minutes ago
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Updated 30 minutes ago
Bay Area gets 28 nominations for 2019 James Beard Awards
Updated 38 minutes ago
SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater
Updated 7 minutes ago
Storm causes problems in South Bay despite small amount of rain
Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River is over
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Updated an hour ago
Family believes murders sparked by cult influences
Updated 2 hours ago
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
More TOP STORIES News