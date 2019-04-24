Here comes the 90-degree heat again, Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for another hot day in the bay with 90-degree temperatures expected for a second day in a row.
"Near record-high temperatures are likely again today, so be careful if you are going to be out in the heat, "said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Fairfield, Antioch and Concord could surge into the 90s on Wednesday.
"Remember to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and limit outdoor activities," said Nicco.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows it will be another late April scorcher for some spots bracing for possible record breaking heat including: Santa Rosa 87, Napa 87, Mountain View 84, Hayward 82 and Oakland 80.
"Today is the last day of 90s in some spots -- but the Bay Area will stay warm until at least Saturday with temperatures in the 80s," said Nicco.
