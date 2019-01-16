STORM

Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm

A strong storm ranking 3 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale hits the Bay Area on Wednesday. While some can weather the storm, others can't. Here's a look at what's closed and what's staying open. (Shutterstock)

Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A strong storm ranking 3 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale hits the Bay Area on Wednesday. While some can weather the storm, others can't. Here's a look at what's closed and what's staying open.

The Great Highway in San Francisco is closed in the southbound direction from Lincoln Way to Sloat Avenue.
The Oakland Zoo is closed due to rain.
The San Francisco Zoo is remaining open.



The Napa Lighted Art Festival is canceling Wednesday's events and will resume Thursday.


High winds are the reason that Richardson Grove State Park in Humboldt County and Standish Hickey State Recreation Area in Mendocino County are closed.


Outdoor food trucks are open for business, like Curry Up Now in San Francisco.

