WEATHER

Polar vortex 2019: Here's how planes get de-iced

EMBED </>More Videos

When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. (Shutterstock)

As temperatures plunge around the country, flights are getting canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.


Even when it is safe to fly, the process of getting the planes off the ground might involve de-icing the plane. When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. De-icing fluid is essential for planes to fly in icy conditions, as they are designed to take off and fly under specific parameters.

De-icing fluid is a mixture of glycol, water and optional other ingredients such as color dye. The fluid melts snow and ice already on the aircraft, but it doesn't keep new accumulation from clinging. Anti-icing fluid is used for that.

While planes are up in the air, there are several methods that can be used to keep ice off, including re-routing heat from the engine into the wings and tail.

MORE STORIES ON THE EXTREME COLD

Too cold for mail: Subzero temps prompt USPS to suspend service

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

The coldest temperature ever recorded in each state

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to keep pipes from freezing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathericeair travelwinterairplane
WEATHER
6 days of rain on the way to Bay Area
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives tonight
Historic, brutal cold could bring Midwest cities to standstill
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives tonight
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
San Jose firefighters battle 2-alarm structure fire
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
In break with past policy, US tells first asylum seeker to wait in Mexico
Show More
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
PG&E Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
Santa Clara city leaders unanimously approve agrihood project
More News