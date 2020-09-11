Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve and rain may move in

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted wildfire smoke
"There is no good time to be outside and escape the bad air today. It will be a day without sunshine," said Nicco. "We are going to breathe easier as we get into the weekend."
The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.
The focus is on Sunday afternoon when "the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east," said Nicco.
"Our smoke forecast model shows relief may begin Sunday but The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) believes it may take longer," said Nicco.
RELATED: NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area
Monday will be our 28th record consecutive day for Spare the Air, the BAAQMD announced Friday.
"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.
An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.
"We will have our best change for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins," said Nicco.
VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across Bay Area
