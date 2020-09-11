Weather

Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve and rain may move in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is dealing with "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality Friday, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says relief is coming after a record 25 straight days of Spare the Air alerts.

"There is no good time to be outside and escape the bad air today. It will be a day without sunshine," said Nicco. "We are going to breathe easier as we get into the weekend."

The Bay Area's air quality will be in the "moderate" range on Saturday with a little bit of smoke out there.

The focus is on Sunday afternoon when "the sea breeze kicks in and a new pattern develops and pushes all that smoke to the east," said Nicco.

"Our smoke forecast model shows relief may begin Sunday but The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) believes it may take longer," said Nicco.

Monday will be our 28th record consecutive day for Spare the Air, the BAAQMD announced Friday.

"We are breathing our worst air quality right now. The air quality will improve this weekend and then we will have a see-saw of temperatures depending on how much sunshine we get," said Nicco.

An area of low pressure spinning off the Pacific Northwest could bring some rain next week.

"We will have our best change for drizzle Wednesday or Thursday morning as the cooling trend begins," said Nicco.

