Sneezing more? ABC7's Mike Nicco brings out the Pollen Index to explain why

— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 14, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are your eyes watering? Do you have a scratchy throat or are you sneezing uncontrollably?"Yes, it's allergy season," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. "The pollen in the reason you are sneezing".Nicco's Pollen Index shows trees are playing the biggest role."Trees are the most prodigious pollen producers right now," said Nicco. "They are running at high levels and they will continue to increase as we head through this warm spell, starting Friday and all the way through Monday".Nicco suggests taking the necessary precautions before heading outside to prevent from suffering from allergies.