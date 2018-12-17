WEATHER

High Surf Warning in effect along Bay Area coastline

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning along the Bay Area coastline. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
A High Surf Warning is in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service says dangerous waves are expected to reach 25-40 feet high through the day. Breakers may occasionally exceed 50 feet at some spots along the coast, according to officials.

The waves may even reach the seawall at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. That means anyone walking on the beach could be put in chest-deep water with little or no warning.

On Sunday, the big waves attracted crowds of onlookers at Ocean Beach. Conan McKay and daughter Ani checked it out at a safe distance.

"We know waves are going to be big and we need to be safe, we're choosing to stay away from Breakwaters," said McKay.

In Pacifica, the waves were even bigger at Rockaway Beach.

"It's pretty impressive. I'd love to get out there, but they're too big for me," said Jeff Lewis from Richmond.

Lots of surfers flocked here, braving the water and trying to catch big waves.

See more photos, stories and videos on the weather.


