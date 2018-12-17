High Surf Warning in effect along Bay Area coastline

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --A High Surf Warning is in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service says dangerous waves are expected to reach 25-40 feet high through the day. Breakers may occasionally exceed 50 feet at some spots along the coast, according to officials.
RELATED: Watch your local AccuWeather forecast
The waves may even reach the seawall at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. That means anyone walking on the beach could be put in chest-deep water with little or no warning.
On Sunday, the big waves attracted crowds of onlookers at Ocean Beach. Conan McKay and daughter Ani checked it out at a safe distance.
RELATED: Some beach-goers flock to San Francisco coastline despite dire warnings
"We know waves are going to be big and we need to be safe, we're choosing to stay away from Breakwaters," said McKay.
In Pacifica, the waves were even bigger at Rockaway Beach.
"It's pretty impressive. I'd love to get out there, but they're too big for me," said Jeff Lewis from Richmond.
RELATED: Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Lots of surfers flocked here, braving the water and trying to catch big waves.
See more photos, stories and videos on the weather.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!