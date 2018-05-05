WEATHER

High winds send Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac

EMBED </>More Videos

High winds sent Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac on Friday. (Stouffville Realty via Storyful)

TORONTO --
Ground crew members at Toronto Pearson International Airport were sent running as high winds blew large pieces of equipment into the air and across the tarmac.

Video shot Friday by a passenger in the terminal shows workers jumping out of the way as flying equipment repeatedly smashes into airline vehicles parked by the gate.

Equipment could also be seen blowing across the taxiway at one point.

The wind, which gusted up to 75 miles per hour, was so bad that airport officials issued a ground stop for several hours on Friday evening, writing on Twitter that high winds and flying debris made it unsafe for ground crews to work.


The ground stop was lifted later in the evening, but the airport warned passengers to expect delays as airlines worked to rebook passengers impacted by canceled flights from the day before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwindu.s. & worldcanadaaviationair travelairport newsairline industry
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News