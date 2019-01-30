How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather

123° cooler! The difference between 53° in #SanFrancisco & -70° wind chill in Ely, Minnesota at 7am today. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/PdvcDwIOMp — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 30, 2019

While San Francisco woke up to 53 degrees Wednesday morning, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says people in Ely, Minnesota dropped down to 70 degrees below zero. That's 123 degrees cooler than what San Francisco dealt with this morning, said Nicco."You've probably heard of the deep chill that the upper Midwest is experiencing, but let me put into perspective for you," said Nicco. "nearly 35,000,000 people are being impacted.""Wind chills will be anywhere from 20 degrees below zero to 70 degrees below zero - that means exposed skin can freeze in five to ten minutes" said Nicco.