ACCUWEATHER

How to build the perfect snowman

EMBED </>More Videos

Making a snowman isn't as easy as it seems! Building technique and weather conditions play a very important role in how your snowman turns out. (Shutterstock)

Making a snowman isn't as easy as it seems! Building technique and weather conditions play a very important role in how your snowman turns out. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to create the perfect snowman:

  • Location is everything, so make sure you start out on a flat surface with about two inches of wet snow for the snowman to sit on. You'll also need a big patch of snow that you can use to roll the snowman.
  • The ideal temperature for snowman construction is 30 degrees Fahrenheit. At that point, the snow has only a little moisture in it but is still soft enough to shape. If it's too cold, the snow will be too powdery to form correctly.
  • Make a big ball of snow and roll! Start from the bottom up and make the biggest bottom you can roll. Starting from the bottom, the balls for the perfect snowman's figure are three, two and one foot in diameter, respectively.
  • Don't forget to decorate! Buttons, rocks and charcoal can all be used to decorate your snowman. Finish with the arms and a hat, and you've got yourself a snowman.
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormwinter weatheru.s. & worldfun stuffaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
The coldest town on Earth
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
More accuweather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
Show More
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
More News