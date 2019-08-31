accuweather

How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

Mosquito populations can rapidly increase within a week of a hurricane or a major flooding event. Standing water provides an ideal location for pesky mosquitoes to lay eggs, and they can spread diseases like malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus and Zika.

The longer the floodwaters are present, the longer mosquitoes will linger. To prevent mosquito growth, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather:

  • Remove as much standing water near your home as you can.

  • Check for standing water in these common mosquito breeding grounds: potted plant bases, tires, clogged roof gutters, yard debris, tarps and boats.

  • Make sure your pool is properly chlorinated.


  • While working outdoors, cover up with long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks.

  • Properly apply mosquito repellent to your skin or clothing.

  • Fix any broken screens covering your windows, porches and doors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhealthaccuweatherfloodinghurricane dorianmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off schools campus
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
10 people arrested tied to commercial burglaries across Bay Area
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Marriott slow to respond to report of room theft
Show More
WATCH IN 60: End of Mavericks, Valerie Harper dies, conviction overturned in Kate Steinle killing, changing gig economy
Petaluma police search for 2 men accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Officers in NJ suspended after arrest video shared on social media
More TOP STORIES News