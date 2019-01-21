ACCUWEATHER

How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

EMBED </>More Videos

When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing. (AccuWeather)

Water expands when it freezes, so when water in your home pipes start to expand, it has nowhere else to go and can cause your pipes to burst. When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing:

  • Drip your faucet. Just a small drip or stream can be enough to help prevent damage.
  • Open the cabinet doors beneath your sink so room temperature air can warm the pipes.
  • Make sure your heat is on, even overnight. Your heating costs may go up, but the damage from a burst pipe is worse.
  • Cover outdoor faucets with something protective. Add more insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
  • Frost on your pipes could mean that they are frozen. If your faucet has a small amount of water coming out or none at all, it is also likely frozen. Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes and faucets; you can use an electric heater, but monitor it to make sure it doesn't get wet.

SEE ALSO:
Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout
Wood-burning fireplaces and your health: What to know to stay safe
Related Topics:
weatherhomeaccuweathersevere weatherwinter weatherwinter storm
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Some isolated showers followed by sunshine
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Lull in rain over as new storm set to slam Bay Area
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
More accuweather
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Accuweather Forecast: Some isolated showers followed by sunshine
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More Weather
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Bay Area single-mom makes it to ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Patriots rally to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship
Jared Goff leads LA Rams to Super Bowl LIII
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her in Illinois
Trump calls SF streets 'disgusting,' takes aim at Pelosi in tweets
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
More News