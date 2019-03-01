accuweather

How to see the March 2019 supermoon and other astronomy events this month

EMBED <>More Videos

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

As the seasons begin to change, so too will the night sky. Here are just a few of the astronomical events to keep an eye out for this month as compiled by AccuWeather:

  • From March 10 until March 12, catch the moon as it glides past Mars and the Pleiades star cluster near the constellations Orion and Taurus. With a telescope, you can see many stars grouped together from within the Pleiades.
  • Speaking of the moon, the last supermoon of 2019 will rise just hours after the vernal equinox on March 20.
  • You might also notice a hazy glow in the night sky this month. It's called the zodiacal light, and it occurs when sunlight reflects off dust orbiting the sun. It's easiest to see in a dark area and will be most visible from mid-March to the end of the month.


Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonstarspaceaccuweatherscience
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight
VIDEO: SKY7 over flooding in North Bay
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
TOP STORIES
Oakland teacher strike: Tentative agreement reached
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Deputies who tasered man to death will not face criminal charges
Evacuation orders lifted for flood areas along Russian River
EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case
More than $38K raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash
Lyft reveals financial details ahead of its IPO
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
More TOP STORIES News