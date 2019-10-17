accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 21 and 22.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20-25 meteors per hour. The moon will contest the shower, however, so it's important to keep your eyes away from the moon.

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years.
