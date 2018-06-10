Hurricane Bud strengthening off western coast of Mexico

Hurricane Bud is strengthening at this hour off the western coast of Mexico.Bud is expected to become a Category 2 Hurricane by Monday, with winds of 110mph. Tropical Storm Watches are already in effect from Manzanillo to Puerto Vallarta, where rough surf and rainfall in excess of 6 inches is expected.Late Wednesday, the storm is expected to turn towards the Baja Peninsula and Cabo San Lucas.In Cabo, winds are expected to gust 50mph+ by Thursday, along with very rough surf. Wave heights will range from 10-15 feet, possibly even higher. Rainfall by Friday afternoon will range from 3 to 6 inches.