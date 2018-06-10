WEATHER

Hurricane Bud strengthening off western coast of Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Watches are already in effect from Manzanillo to Puerto Vallarta where rough surf and rainfall in excess of 6" is expected. (KGO)

By
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (KGO) --
Hurricane Bud is strengthening at this hour off the western coast of Mexico.

Bud is expected to become a Category 2 Hurricane by Monday, with winds of 110mph. Tropical Storm Watches are already in effect from Manzanillo to Puerto Vallarta, where rough surf and rainfall in excess of 6 inches is expected.

Late Wednesday, the storm is expected to turn towards the Baja Peninsula and Cabo San Lucas.

In Cabo, winds are expected to gust 50mph+ by Thursday, along with very rough surf. Wave heights will range from 10-15 feet, possibly even higher. Rainfall by Friday afternoon will range from 3 to 6 inches.

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanemexicostormu.s. & worldrainwind
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News