Weather

Delta becomes Category 2 hurricane as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico, forecast calls for late Friday landfall in U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A newly formed tropical system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Hurricane Delta on Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Delta has maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Hurricane Delta is a Category 2 storm and moving 15 mph west-northwest. It's around 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.



Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm possibly reaching Category 4 strength around the Yucatán Penisula. At this point, it's expected to make landfall in the U.S. somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle possibly late Friday.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to Delta, Tropical Storm Gamma is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma is expected to pretty much remain stationary for the next several days--meaning it will dump a lot of rain on the northern Yucatan Peninsula.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Gamma could bring heavy rainfall "that could result in significant flash flooding.

Stay up to date on the local forecast here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Rosa firefighter loses new home in Glass Fire
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Pres. Trump's tweet, hospital release sparks shock & confusion
Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70s in SF
SKY7 gets first look at Glass Fire damage
Sisters of man killed by Vallejo PD arrested outside Newsom's home
Want to vote in person? Here's what you need to know
Show More
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 66,840 acres, 41% contained
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
Tasmanian devils return to Australia for first time in 3,000 years
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
More TOP STORIES News