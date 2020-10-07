Weather

Cat 2 Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula with 110 mph winds en route to Louisiana

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm.

Around 7 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that Delta hit with sustained winds of around 110 mph; the system is moving northwest at 17 mph. Overnight, Delta weakened from a Category 4 storm but still stayed extremely powerful.



Delta was a Category 4 storm as recently as Tuesday night. It became a Category 3 overnight before making landfall as a Category 2.

Once it leaves Mexico, it's expected to regain Category 4 status in the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like it will make landfall in the United States around Friday, bringing heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland. The cone of uncertainty puts Delta making landfall somewhere in Louisiana.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glass Fire: Rancher saved 40 homes, alerted 400 people to evacuate
UC Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize for Chemistry
SJ allows trappers to hunt wild pigs using bow and arrows
CA implements equity measure as part of reopening rules
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
EXCLUSIVE: WWII vet, wife grab military medals before fleeing Glass Fire
Show More
SF Muni reports high mask compliance rate on buses
Exhibit at SF museum tells story of 2020 through artists' eyes
Special Bay Area loan program helps people purchase homes
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
COVID-19 'substantially more lethal' than the flu, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News