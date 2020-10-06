Weather

Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 with 115 mph winds as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta is strengthening quicker than initially expected, already reaching Category 3 with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Delta is continuing to gain strength and could reach Category 4--sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph--as early as Tuesday night.

At 11 a.m. the National Hurricane Center said Delta was located about 320 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 16 mph west-northwest.



Delta is classified as a major hurricane that could bring extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions to the Yucutan Peninsula starting tonight and lasting through tomorrow.

The storm is forecast to move over the peninsula Wednesday and into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

The storm could then make landfall again somewhere between the Texas-Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle, potentially still as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.

Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.

