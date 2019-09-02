hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian strongest landfalling storm in a lifetime

By
Hurricane Dorian is a catastrophic storm leaving its mark in the record books.

It made landfall on Saturday, Sept. 1 on the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas with sustained winds of 185 mph.

This ties it as the strongest landfalling storm in terms of sustained wind speeds.

The Labor Day storm back in 1935 also had landfalling winds of 185 mph.

Only five storms have ever achieved sustained winds of 185mph or greater: Allen, Dorian, Wilma, Gilbert and the Labor Day storm.

Records go back more than a century to 1851.

