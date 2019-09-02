Hurricane Dorian strongest landfalling storm in a lifetime

Hurricane Dorian is a catastrophic storm leaving its mark in the record books.
It made landfall on Saturday, Sept. 1 on the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas with sustained winds of 185 mph.
This ties it as the strongest landfalling storm in terms of sustained wind speeds.
RELATED: How is the strength of a hurricane measured?
The Labor Day storm back in 1935 also had landfalling winds of 185 mph.
Only five storms have ever achieved sustained winds of 185mph or greater: Allen, Dorian, Wilma, Gilbert and the Labor Day storm.
Records go back more than a century to 1851.
