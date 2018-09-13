HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach as storm nears

EMBED </>More Videos

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on North Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018. (AccuWeather)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. --
As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, North Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

In video captured by AccuWeather, you can see huge waves building higher and higher and getting closer to homes right there near the sand.

EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.


Outer bands from the hurricane are beginning to show effects on the coast. The National Hurricane Center expects the slow-moving storm's eye to blow ashore around the North Carolina-South Carolina line sometime in the next day or so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencesafetyweatheraccuweatherNC
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence downgraded to tropical storm; surges, flooding continue
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence downgraded to tropical storm; surges, flooding continue
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surfer Brian Hart makes impressive progress after spinal injury
Where to park? Unfinished San Jose 'bikeway' project confuses drivers
Bus fire shuts down several lanes of NB I-280 in South SF
Some Mill Valley residents concerned 5G could be bad for your health
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Radioactive object found near Hunters Point homes
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Best places to go apple picking in Bay Area
Show More
Massive 'Bounce House' open through Sunday in Sausalito
Bikini baristas cover up for grand opening on the Peninsula
Get a free plane ticket by going to a Giants game, and other great deals
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
Thousands to clean up trash on California state beaches
More News