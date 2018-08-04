WEATHER

Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii's Big Island, erupting Kilauea volcano

EMBED </>More Videos

"Small but powerful" Hurricane Hector, currently a Category 3 storm, will pass within 200 miles of Hawaii's Big Island, home to the still-erupting Kilauea volcano. (NOAA)

Danny Clemens
PUNA, Hawaii --
Hurricane Hector is tracking for a close call with Hawaii's Big Island, parts of which are still coping with destruction from the ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

According to the National Hurricane Center, "small but powerful" Hector continues to churn away in the eastern Pacific as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Hector is expected to weaken over cooler water before its center passes within 200 miles of the Big Island later this week, according to AccuWeather, though the island's southern tip is included in the NHC's five-day storm forecast cone.

"A non-tropical feature may dip southward enough to tug Hector farther north next week," AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski explained. "Hector could also track farther north near Hawaii if its forward speed slows down."

Depending on its ultimate track, the storm could bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and increased surf to parts of the island and could also cause dangerous rip currents off the east- and south-facing beaches.



"Hector is our first hurricane this year. We want to remind the public we are in the middle of the hurricane season and we urge people to take the weekend to prepare their homes and families for impacts that could be felt statewide," Tom Travis, Hawaii's Administrator of Emergency Management, said in a news release.

Kilauea's latest volcanic event began more than three months ago, sending destructive currents of lava into neighborhoods on the island's southeast side. At least 700 homes have been destroyed, authorities estimate, and thousands of people have been displaced. Two dozen injuries have been reported in connection with the eruption in lower Puna.

The eruption damaged roadways and other infrastructure, threatened a geothermal power plant at one point and altered the island's coastline as lava completely filled in shallow Kapoho Bay.

EMBED More News Videos

The Kilauea volcano has sent so much lava into Kapoho Bay that the coastline had been extended 0.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanohurricanesevere weatheru.s. & worldHawaii
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth, Sunshine this weekend
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
Gov. Brown tours Shasta County as Carr Fire grows, threatens homes
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Bay Area Fire Association creates GoFundMe for heroic Redding firefighters who lost homes
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Another BART stabbing investigated hours after Nia Wilson's memorial
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Show More
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
WikiLeaks founder's health is suffering, fears extradition to US, lawyer says
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
More News