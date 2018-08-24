HURRICANE

Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Half of the flights to Hawaii from Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday have been cancelled and another delayed about five hours due to Hurricane Lane. (KGO-TV)

By
MINETA SAN JOSE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Half of the flights to Hawaii from Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday have been cancelled and another delayed about five hours due to Hurricane Lane.

Alaska Airlines Flight 867 to Lihue on Kauai took off on time at about 9:15 a.m. Alaska cancelled its morning flight to Maui. Hawaiian Airlines cancelled its morning flight to Honolulu and the 7:30 a.m. flight to Maui was delayed until 12:15 p.m.

Most Airlines have waived rebooking fees so many tourists are changing their travel plans.

RELATED: A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane

However Kahului resident Mikol Westling wants to go home. He's been checking in with his wife to find out the weather conditions.

"Winds are picking up. Rain hasn't been too much as of late but they're expecting it to increase dramatically over the next few hours," said Westling.

RELATED: Watch live webcams of Waikoloa and Kauai

Hurricane Lane is causing major problems on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials say three major roads were closed Friday because of flash flooding and several smaller roads were also closed.

Westling says he's expecting his home to get hit hard as well.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii


"A lot of tourists are probably wondering what to do. A lot of us just tighten everything down, put it away. But with the Big Island getting 20 inches of rain in 24 hours and we're looking to get close to that, there's going to be quite a bit of damage I would suspect, especially from flooding," said Westling.

Flights from Hawaii are also getting impacted. The Hawaiian Airlines flight from Maui was originally scheduled to land in San Jose at 6:40 p.m. The airline now reports its being delayed about five hours.

For more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanesevere weatherwindrainstormu.s. & worldHawaiiMineta San Jose International AirportSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
2018 hurricane season forecast
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
HURRICANE
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
SF travelers ground trips to Hawaii in fear of hurricane
Hurricane Lane downgraded as it hits Big Island
Hawaii resident talks lack of shelters as Hurricane Lane hits
More hurricane
WEATHER
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
AccuWeather Forecast: Smogust Continues!
Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Show More
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
SJ's Independent Police Auditor resigns short of a year on job
More News