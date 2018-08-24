Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport

Half of the flights to Hawaii from Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday have been cancelled and another delayed about five hours due to Hurricane Lane.Alaska Airlines Flight 867 to Lihue on Kauai took off on time at about 9:15 a.m. Alaska cancelled its morning flight to Maui. Hawaiian Airlines cancelled its morning flight to Honolulu and the 7:30 a.m. flight to Maui was delayed until 12:15 p.m.Most Airlines have waived rebooking fees so many tourists are changing their travel plans.However Kahului resident Mikol Westling wants to go home. He's been checking in with his wife to find out the weather conditions."Winds are picking up. Rain hasn't been too much as of late but they're expecting it to increase dramatically over the next few hours," said Westling.Hurricane Lane is causing major problems on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials say three major roads were closed Friday because of flash flooding and several smaller roads were also closed.Westling says he's expecting his home to get hit hard as well."A lot of tourists are probably wondering what to do. A lot of us just tighten everything down, put it away. But with the Big Island getting 20 inches of rain in 24 hours and we're looking to get close to that, there's going to be quite a bit of damage I would suspect, especially from flooding," said Westling.Flights from Hawaii are also getting impacted. The Hawaiian Airlines flight from Maui was originally scheduled to land in San Jose at 6:40 p.m. The airline now reports its being delayed about five hours.