Hurricane Laura could bring 'catastrophic storm surge,' 'extreme winds' to Texas-Louisiana border

Actions to protect life and property need to be rushed to completion as tropical-storm-force winds are likely to arrive along the coast within the next few hours. Refer to your local emergency officials for information specific to your location. #Laura pic.twitter.com/Kgg2rckPbu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4224174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6241899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6242571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Laura continues to gain strength as it tracks toward the Texas-Louisiana border.As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Laura had sustained winds of 125 miles per hour and gusts up to 155 mph.Hurricane Laura is expected to become a category 4 storm later Wednesday. It would need maximum sustained winds of 130 mph or higher to get that designation.The storm is on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday. It is expected to make landfall as a major storm capable of "catastrophic" damage--specifically from storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding.Galveston, Texas has already issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island Tuesday.Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston.Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday. Laura could carry tropical-storm-force winds into ArkansasMarco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.