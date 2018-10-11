HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael drone video: Aerials show destroyed buildings in Panama City Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News drone footage shows Hurricane Michael's path of destruction in Panama City Beach, Florida.

After Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 in the Florida Panhandle, it left behind leveled houses and downed trees.

Under a perfectly clear blue sky, Florida families emerged tentatively from darkened shelters and hotels to an unfamiliar and perilous landscape of shattered homes and shopping centers, beeping security alarms, wailing sirens and hovering helicopters.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage

Using a drone, ABC News captured aerial footage of the scene over Panama City Beach. An Associated Press team also surveyed the destruction in the Panama City area.

AP described it this way: "Downed power lines lay nearly everywhere. Roofs were peeled away and sent airborne. Aluminum siding was shredded to ribbons. Homes were split open by fallen trees."

The storm has left more than 900,000 people without power. It is expected to move through North Carolina and Virginia before going offshore on Thursday or Friday.

RELATED VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael damage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane michaelu.s. & worlddroneshurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael coverage: 2nd death reported as monster storm makes landfall
Consumer Catch-up: Airlines waiving fees, Sears may file bankruptcy
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael coverage: 2nd death reported as monster storm makes landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
US, Russian astronauts safe after booster rocket failure, emergency landing
1 count in case against Weinstein has been dismissed
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
US stocks open with modest losses after yesterday's big drop
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
New rent payment policy requires East Palo Alto residents to provide ID
Oakland warehouse destroyed in fire future site of affordable housing project
More News