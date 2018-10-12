Hanover County Fire-EMS Lieutenant Killed in the Line of Duty



Hanover County, Virginia.

Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but for many in its destructive path, life will never be the same.The storm has been blamed for 11 deaths as of Friday morning, but FEMA officials warn that the death toll may climb. Here is what we know so far about those who were killed.: 4Some victims have not yet been identified. Among them are four people in Gadsden County, Florida. A sheriff's office spokesperson, who did not release any other information, confirmed the deaths were related to the storm.: 1Sarah Radney, 11, died of massive blunt force trauma after she was hit in the head by flying debris, Seminole County coroner Chad Smith said on Thursday. AP reports that a car port was picked up by the storm's strong winds and dropped through the roof of a home, and one of the legs struck Sarah in the head.Sarah had been staying at her grandparents' house with one of her siblings while on a weeklong fall break from school, AP reports.The youngest of four until her father remarried and had two more daughters, Sarah loved being around her big family and made everything more fun, Roy and Amber Radney said in phone interviews with The Associated Press on Thursday."We couldn't ever get her to spend the night nowhere because she always wanted to be home with her family," Roy Radney said. "She was 11 years old, but she liked to have fun like a 5-year-old."Sarah's grandmother was injured in the freak accident.: 1A 38-year-old man man died when a tree fell on his car while he was driving, the director of Iredell County Fire Services/Emergency Management said. The accident took place on Old Mocksville Highway in Iredell County.: 5Brad Clark, a lieutenant with Hanover County Fire-EMS was killed in the line of duty responding to the storm, Virginia State Police confirmed. While stopped at a crash scene, a fire engine was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Clark died at the scene, and three others sustained serious injuries and were transported for medical care.James E. King Jr., 45, died after his vehicle was swept away in a flash flood, Virginia State Police confirmed.There were three storm-related deaths in Virginia overnight Thursday, ABC News confirmed. No additional details were available.