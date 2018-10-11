EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4462937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aerial footage shows the extent of Hurricane Michael's destruction in and around Panama City, Florida.

New videos of heroic rescues and devastating destruction have been posted on social media in the wake of Hurricane Michael.In one video, Presley Rae captured her father, a former Marine, and her brother climbing a ladder to rescue people from a roof in St. Joe Beach, Fla., undeterred by the ferocious winds and rain.She said this is why she and her family chose to stay during the hurricane.In another video, the shocking effects of Hurricane Michael can be seen on a school in Panama City, Fla. Split screen imagery shows the Jinks Middle School gym before and after the hurricane.The damage is so bad, a drone was able to fly through the gym. Two of the walls are gone as is part of roof. A different view shows the gym floor, with a volleyball net and basketball hoop still intact while most of the gym is in tatters.