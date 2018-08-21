HURRICANE

Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii as 'Lane' approaches

This undated image shows people on Hawaii preparing for a severe storm. (KGO-TV)

HONOLULU --
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for parts of Hawaii.

Senior Honolulu forecaster Tom Birchard says the watch for Hurricane Lane has been issued for the island of Hawaii and Maui County, which includes the island of Maui and other smaller islands.

Hurricane conditions could reach those areas within 48 hours. He says it's possible Oahu and Kaui might eventually be included in a watch.

The hurricane is category 4 with winds to 150 mph (241 kph).

It has been moving west but is expected to turn toward northwest toward the state.

Birchard says Hawaii residents could be slammed with heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf even if the center doesn't reach the islands.

Birchard says residents likely will have Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare.
