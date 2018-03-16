SNOW

I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall

CHP officials say I-80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility. (CHP Truckee/Facebook)

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --
CHP officials say I-80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility Friday morning.

Truckee CHP Ofc. Billings said there's no estimated time for when it will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Reno and Carson City areas effective from 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.

Two to six inches of snow is expected in the valleys from Reno-Sparks to Gardnerville, with as much as a foot of snow possible above 5,000 feet.

The snow is expected to taper off Friday afternoon, but could resume Friday night.

VIDEO: Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow

Snow was falling again Thursday morning around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning and backcountry avalanche watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service says 17 inches has fallen since Wednesday at the Heavenly ski resort on the south end of the lake. Six inches fell Wednesday night at Squaw Valley and 10 inches at Tahoma on the west side of the lake.

You can access the latest road conditions by calling 511.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
