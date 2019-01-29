Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.
Here's what you need to know to prevent ice on your car and to get it off once it's there, according to AccuWeather.
DON'TS
Never pour boiling or hot water on a cold or frozen windshield.
Never use a metal object to try to hammer the ice off.
DO'S
Plan ahead! The night before an ice storm is expected, put bags over your side mirrors to keep the ice off, and cover your windshield with a rubber mat.
You can also prevent frozen door locks by spraying them with graphite lubricant.
If you do get ice on your car, a scraper and your defroster are your best bet.
Learn more in the video above.
