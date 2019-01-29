WEATHER

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others. (AccuWeather)

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

Here's what you need to know to prevent ice on your car and to get it off once it's there, according to AccuWeather.

DON'TS

Never pour boiling or hot water on a cold or frozen windshield.

Never use a metal object to try to hammer the ice off.

DO'S

Plan ahead! The night before an ice storm is expected, put bags over your side mirrors to keep the ice off, and cover your windshield with a rubber mat.

You can also prevent frozen door locks by spraying them with graphite lubricant.

If you do get ice on your car, a scraper and your defroster are your best bet.

Learn more in the video above.

MORE WINTER CAR CARE:

Tips for opening a frozen car door in the winter

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Supplies you need for your car for winter driving

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

How does road salt impact the environment?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercar care tipsicewinter weathercar tipsautomotive
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert not issued for today
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
More Weather
Top Stories
PG&E bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Las Vegas mass shooting: No motive determined by FBI
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
Show More
San Jose mayor, hundreds of volunteers, take part in homeless census
Acting attorney general: Special counsel investigation nearly done
School district votes to close Roots Int'l Academy in Oakland
Hotel worker beaten, robbed on way to work at SF's Fisherman's Wharf
Woman with MS speaks out after dog feces smeared over handicap placard
More News