Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The last-minute holiday travel rush is on, with many planning to hit the road. If you plan to leave later, the storm set to hit the Bay Area could complicate your drive.

Traffic to get to grandma's house isn't too bad if you leave Tuesday morning. But we want to warn you that changes are coming in the weather.

Rain is rolling in Christmas Eve at night, with a wet Christmas morning expected.

AAA says the worst time to drive will be the day after Christmas, Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They think there will be two to three times as much traffic as normal.

