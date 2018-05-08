ALLERGIES

Incredible video shows pollen storm in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Proof of pollen problem in Millville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, N.J. --
If you think the pollen problem here in the Bay Area is bad, check out this video from New Jersey. You'll feel a sneeze coming on just from watching the clip!

Jennifer Henderson says her husband Eric was at work on Monday in Cumberland County when he decided to tap a tree with his digger loader.

Once the machine tapped the tree - it's a pollen storm!

VIDEO: How pollen affects your health
EMBED More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



The video was taken off Cedar Lane in Millville.

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

RELATED: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Allergies

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and cleaning your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newspollenallergiesu.s. & worldhealthNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How pollen affects your health
ALLERGIES
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
How pollen affects your health
More allergies
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News