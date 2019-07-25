climate change

July 2019 was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA

In this file photo dated Thursday, July 25, 2019, a bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, the latest in a long line of peaks that scientists say backs up predictions for man-made climate change.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

Because July is generally the warmest month on the calendar, meteorologists say this means it also set a new all-time monthly record for the past 140 years.

This infographic from NOAA shows selected climate anomalies around the globe from July 2019, the hottest month on record.



Last month's temperatures narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03 C (0.05 F).

The results had been expected after several European countries including France, Belgium and Germany reported that July smashed previous national temperature records. The Swedish hamlet of Markusvinsa recorded a sizzling 34.8 C (94.6 F), the highest temperature measured north of the Arctic Circle.

According to NOAA's records, 9 of the 10 hottest Julys on record have occurred since 2005 and last month was the 43rd consecutive July above the 20th century average.

Record temperatures have gone hand-in-hand with other climate extremes. Warming oceans have led to an early melt of sea ice in the Bering Strait between Russia and Alaska, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95 C (1.71 F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016, NOAA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummernoaaglobal warmingu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Thursday
Climate change threatening California oysters
How to help bees and other pollinators
Heat wave causes massive melting of Greenland ice sheet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air
ABC7 Catch-Up: Heat advisory, Cliff House lease ending, items found at Outside Lands
Extreme heat brings extreme misery to the East Bay
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Israel bans entry to Tlaib, Omar over 'boycott activities'
San Francisco's oldest cable car back in operation
Show More
Suspect released after being charged in attack of SF woman
Husband of El Paso mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral
Man killed, 2nd wounded in San Jose shooting
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
Man dies after taco eating contest at baseball game
More TOP STORIES News