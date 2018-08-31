Labor Day Weekend forecast will be nothing like last year's

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The only thing scorching hot this Labor Day will be the barbecue.
Remember 1 year ago? Really, who could forget!
On September 1, 2017 we hit an all-time record 106 degrees in San Francisco. And the next day we topped 100 again, reaching our third warmest high ever, 102 degrees.
This year we will be closer to normal, 68 degrees.
