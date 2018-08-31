LABOR DAY

Labor Day Weekend forecast will be nothing like last year's

EMBED </>More Videos

The only thing scorching hot this Labor Day will be the barbecue. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The only thing scorching hot this Labor Day will be the barbecue.

Remember 1 year ago? Really, who could forget!

RELATED: Get your local ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here

On September 1, 2017 we hit an all-time record 106 degrees in San Francisco. And the next day we topped 100 again, reaching our third warmest high ever, 102 degrees.

This year we will be closer to normal, 68 degrees.

Check out the latest weather updates and your AccuWeather forecast here.

VIDEO: ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
EMBED More News Videos

This weekend's heat had a big impact on one of our own here at ABC7. Meteorologist Drew Tuma is here with his story and a warning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastholidayheatlabor daySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
LABOR DAY
Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
SF supervisor holds heat hearing calling for improvements
Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day
More labor day
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Police brutality protest blocks traffic in front of San Francisco's Hall of Justice
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Show More
Counselors supporting students at SF high school after gun fired on campus
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
More News