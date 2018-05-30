WEATHER

Lawn blisters are a thing, and these Alabama kids just popped one

EMBED </>More Videos

A family in Northport, Alabama, jumped around on their lawn blister until it popped, sending a muddy water gushing to the surface. (Aimee Joy Childers via Storyful)

NORTHPORT, Ala. --
Most people have experienced the temptation to pop a blister, but did you know there's something similar that can form outside on your lawn?

They're called lawn blisters or grass waterbeds, and they occur when water builds up beneath the surface of the grass. It creates a phenomenon where the grass acts much like a waterbed as the water trapped beneath causes the surface to jiggle around.

For one Alabama family, the temptation to pop the lawn blister proved too much. Video shot by Aimee Joy Childers shows her two sons hopping around on the grass waterbed until it popped, sending muddy water gushing up to the surface as her boys giggled.

Childers said the bubble formed after several days of heavy rain in the area.
