u.s. & world

Levees overtopped as Tropical Storm Barry soaks Louisiana

MYRTLE GROVE, La. -- High water overtopped a handful of back levees in Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish on Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry moved ashore.

Footage from local television station WVUE showed water spilling over a levee in Myrtle Grove, a community about 25 miles south of New Orleans.

There were also overtopped levees in Jefferson Lake and Point Celeste, WVUE reported, citing Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Flooding threatened to close Highway 23, a main artery out of lower Plaquemines Parish, Nungesser said.

There were no reports of high water rescues as of early Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO: Tree crushes car as Barry approaches Louisiana
EMBED More News Videos

A large tree crushed a car in a Louisiana parking lot Saturday morning as Hurricane Barry approached the Gulf Coast.



Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday that none of the main levees on the Mississippi River in the state have failed or been breached so far because of Tropical Storm Barry.

But he warned at a news conference on Saturday that the storm is just beginning and the state faces significant threats in the days ahead.

Briefly considered a hurricane, Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday afternoon and weakened to a tropical storm. The storm's center was located about 5 miles northeast of Intracoastal City, and about 30 miles south-southwest of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 70 mph.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodingtropical stormu.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News