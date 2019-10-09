LIVE: 186,000 without power in Northern California as PG&E begins planned power outages

NORTH BAY

#Developing A little refresher on driving through intersections where signals aren’t working: Treat it as a 4-way stop. Lots of close calls out there. @CHP_Napa #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wMedEkP1Nl — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 9, 2019

EAST BAY

JUST IN: Good News, the Caldecott Tunnel WILL stay open during the #PGEpowershutdown, per @CaltransHQ Caltrans has brought in 4 generators (they’re currently using 3) pic.twitter.com/7T6Ik26HKh — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 9, 2019

SOUTH BAY

Water is going fast inside Target. #SanJose officials say PG&E counts in terms of “customer accounts” when they say 38,000 could be impacted by the outage in Santa Clara Co. However, the city says as many as 200,000 people could be impacted in San Jose.https://t.co/on7BGxN13o pic.twitter.com/qQiflseU45 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 9, 2019

“It’s very frustrating on our part to not know what’s going on in a large part of our city.” https://t.co/QMpmtBgXDy pic.twitter.com/OAXdtR3tLh — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 9, 2019

Camden Community Center, 3369 Union Ave

Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave

Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Rd

PENINSULA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5604617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In San Mateo County, most of the areas in the PG&E fire zone are south of Highway 92-- all the way to the Coast.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

At least 186,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in the North Bay as the utility company starts its Public Safety Power Shutoffs across several regions of the San Francisco Bay Area early this morning.PG&E says this is phase one of the outages that could impact nearly 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California.PG&E says they will initiate a second de-energizing phase between noon and 5 p.m. to another 300,000 customers, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.A third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E's service area, impacting approximately 42,000 customers. Specific locations are still to be determined.PG&E says the decision to turn off the power was based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk. However several residents have noticed little to no wind this morning in the region. That could change by this afternoon with gusts expected to pick up.The strongest winds are forecasted to reach 60 to 70 mph at higher elevations, according to forecast models being used by PG&E.There are 186,000 people without power in Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties according to PG&E.Traffic has been a mess with backups at several intersections due to the outage.A strike team of firefighters has been patrolling in and around Napa Valley to make sure residents are safe.Power outages could impact 32,680 residents Alameda County and 51,310 residents in Contra Costa County starting at noon.Caltrans announced that the Caldecott Tunnel will remain open through the outage. Crews worked to provide backup generators so that it can remain open.The Oakland Zoo has been closed today, but crews are working to prepare for the outages.In Hayward, city officials are increasing firefighter, police and emergency-dispatch staffing levels. A cooling and device-charging center at city hall."We believe in backups, and backups, and backups," said Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for East Bay MUD.Pook says EBMUD, rented 29 portable generators, to pump water to their customers since much of our water supply relies on electricity too."What we want to do is preserve that water supply, so what we're asking people to do is conserve water, shut off their outdoor irrigation, when the PG&E power shut down occurs.""This is not a good contingency for their customers," said Marilyn Varnado, who lives in the Oakland Hills. Like many people in the Bay Area, she checked into a hotel, when she found out her home was in an outage area."Most people don't realize what an outage really means," said Varnado, who added, "stoplights are not going to be working, there's going to be a lot of crazy things going on and I just think there's going to be some tragedies because of that."There are 38,000 PG&E customers that could be impacted by the outage in Santa Clara County. However, San Jose says as many as 200,000 people could be impacted in the city. Resident have been stocking up on supplies as they prepare for the outages.San Jose city officials held a news conference early this morning to give an update on preparations underway.PG&E is opening a Community Resource Center at Avaya Stadium. Three City Resource Centers will also be available.The city-run resource centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the event. Residents will have access to information, charging stations for phones and plug-in medical devices, water, and light snacks. Spanish and Vietnamese interpretation will be available. However, the city says that sheltering and medical care will not be provided at the resource centers.Impacted residents may visit the following locations for assistance:In San Mateo County, most of the areas in the PG&E fire zone are south of Highway 92, all the way to the Coast.PG&E contractors worked near Highway 92 in San Mateo, trimming trees too close to power lines. PG&E appeared to have a new fire break around its Jefferson substation.Upscale Emerald Hills, with its expensive homes, was in PG&E's fire zone, a community with narrow winding roads where strong winds from the northwest sweep down in the afternoons.The ACE Hassett Hardware Store was the most popular spot in Half Moon Bay, some of its shelves empty by noon. Generators were selling like hotcakes.The Tom Lantos Tunnel at Devils Slide on Highway One is expected to remain open through the outage.PG&E says power restoration will begin Thursday afternoon after the weather event. PG&E crews will then have to inspect every inch of their power lines and infrastructure, and depending on damage from the expected wind, power could be off in some areas until Monday or Tuesday.PG&E says as the weather evolves, they will provide updates about the power shutoff and restoration timing.