LIVE: ABC7 News cameras show air quality improving in parts of Bay Area

We'll be streaming our tower cameras around the region live in the video player above. Keep checking back throughout the day to see new scenes.
The view you're looking at right now is the Golden Gate Bridge.
LIVE: Track air quality levels where you live here
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast to find out when the air quality will get better.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Check here to see how long Spare the Air Alerts will be in effect.
