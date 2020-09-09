wildfire

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show Bay Area skies shrouded in smoke, but less orange glow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires raging around the region. And yet again, residents are waking up to an eerie scene outside.

LIVE: Track air quality levels where you live here

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco explains why the skies are so dark here.

We'll be streaming our tower cameras around the region live in the video player above. Keep checking back throughout the day to see new scenes.

The view you're looking at right now of the Bay Bridge.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Check here to see how long Spare the Air Alerts will be in effect.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan mateovallejosonomasanta cruzgamble firehennessey firewildfirecal firesanta cruz countylightning complex firesan mateo countynapa countysanta clara countyalameda countyfireair qualitysonoma countysmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
WILDFIRE
No more orange skies, but gray haze brings air quality concerns
Satellite images show wildfire smoke over Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
When will the smoke clear? Don't hold your breath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No more orange skies, but gray haze brings air quality concerns
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Coronavirus updates: Smoke 'not a reason to gather indoors,' says health officer
When will the smoke clear? Don't hold your breath
In year of social distancing, coronavirus alters Sept. 11, too
Satellite images show wildfire smoke over Bay Area
SF hair salon to shut down after Speaker Pelosi's visit
Show More
Map: Where your county stands in 4-tier reopening plan
Butte County fire is 0% contained and growing
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News