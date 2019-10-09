PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

186,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins planned power outages

At least 186,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in the North Bay as the utility company starts its Public Safety Power Shutoffs across several regions of the San Francisco Bay Area early this morning.

VIDEO: PG&E answers questions: What does it take to turn power back on, where to go for updates

PG&E says this is phase one of the outages that could impact nearly 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California.

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

PG&E says they will initiate a second de-energizing phase on Wednesday between noon and 5 p.m. to another 300,000 customers, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.

A third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E's service area, impacting approximately 42,000 customers. Specific locations are still to be determined.

MAPS: PG&E power outage is affecting these Bay Area cities

The North Bay has receieved the brunt of the outages in the Bay Area with at least 186,000 shutoffs so far.



A strike team of firefighters heading out from various agencies in and around #NapaValley to patrol and be ready if there's a fire.



PG&E says the decision to turn off power was based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk. However several residents have noticed little to no wind this morning in the region. That could change by this afternoon with gusts expected to pick up.

The strongest winds are forecasted to reach 60 to 70 mph at higher elevations, according to forecast models being used by PG&E.

On Tuesday night PG&E held a press conference for the first time this week giving details about the shutoffs.

"This is forecast to be the strongest offshore wind event since October 2017," said Evan Duffey, a PG&E Meteorologist.

"We very much understand the inconvenience and difficulties such a power outage would cause," said Sumeet Singh, the Vice President of Asset and Risk Management and Community Wildfire Safety Program at PG&E.

On Monday, PG&E doubled their bandwidth, which still did not accommodate an 800-percent increase in traffic to their website. The site crashed, as people looked to see if their home was in an outage area. Now, PG&E says they are working to double capacity again.

Late Tuesday, PG&E said they will provide backup generators to power the Caldecott Tunnel so that it can remain open, if and when they cut power to the East Bay commuter artery.

RELATED: Are you ready for a blackout? Here's how to prepare if PG&E cuts electricity during high wind, fire danger

"We believe in backups, and backups, and backups," said Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for East Bay MUD.

Pook says EBMUD, rented 29 portable generators, to pump water to their customers since much of our water supply relies on electricity too.

"What we want to do is preserve that water supply, so what we're asking people to do is conserve water, shut off their outdoor irrigation, when the PG&E power shut down occurs."

LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff

"This is not a good contingency for their customers," said Marilyn Varnado, who lives in the Oakland Hills. Like many people in the Bay Area, she checked into a hotel, when she found out her home was in an outage area.

"Most people don't realize what an outage really means," said Varnado, who added, "stop lights are not going to be working, there's going to be a lot of crazy things going on and I just think there's going to be some tragedies because of that."

PG&E says power restoration will begin Thursday afternoon after the weather event. PG&E crews will then have to inspect every inch of their power lines and infrastructure, and depending on damage from the expected wind, power could be off in some areas until Monday or Tuesday.

PG&E says as the weather evolves, they will provide updates about the power shutoff and restoration timing.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

ABC7 News' Laura Anthony, Amy Hollyfield, Jobina Fortson and Kate Larsen contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaoaklandnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages, tips to save cellphone power
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes San Jose
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
Show More
PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations
'We are not a Third World country' Officials criticize PG&E power outages
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
EXCLUSIVE: Man hit by car while walking dogs in Antioch
New California law allows voters to register at all polling places on Election Day
More TOP STORIES News