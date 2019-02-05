SNOW

LIVE: Sky7 over snow-filled mountains in Bay Area

By and Amy Hollyfield
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area is waking up to a winter wonderland as a storm is bringing rare snow to the higher elevations in the region.

Overnight the snow really started coming down at the Summit on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Just after midnight, the CHP traffic website showed they closed 17 in both directions for about 45 minutes at Vine Hill Road. Eventually, they reopened when they said they had enough plows and equipment up here to keep the roads clear.

CHP patrol cars pacing traffic, making sure drivers don't go too fast for the conditions. Caltrans signs telling people about the icy and snowy conditions.

In Napa County, about two to three inches of snow is sticking to Highway 29 just north of Calistoga in Napa County.

Mount Diablo in the East Bay got a good dusting of snow on Monday, and there may be more on the way today.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 1,000 feet, including the East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo, which rises to 3,849 feet at its peak.

