LIVE: Sky7 over snow-filled mountains in Bay Area

Overnight the snow really started coming down at the Summit on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Just after midnight, the CHP traffic website showed they closed 17 in both directions for about 45 minutes at Vine Hill Road. Eventually, they reopened when they said they had enough plows and equipment up here to keep the roads clear.
CHP patrol cars pacing traffic, making sure drivers don't go too fast for the conditions. Caltrans signs telling people about the icy and snowy conditions.
In Napa County, about two to three inches of snow is sticking to Highway 29 just north of Calistoga in Napa County.
Mount Diablo in the East Bay got a good dusting of snow on Monday, and there may be more on the way today.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 1,000 feet, including the East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo, which rises to 3,849 feet at its peak.
It is full on SNOWING at the Summit in the Santa Cruz Mountains. pic.twitter.com/DE1m9YxbYa— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2019
I was ill prepared for this much snow in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It is beautiful and COLD! ❄️ ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/fZMKTYNwXb— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Now we’re talking! Snow starting to really come down near summit of #MtDiablo @LiveDoppler7 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/6xbC5KinJ9— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019
#Developing Just got this video from @CAStateParks Jerry Battle, video shot at summit of #MtDiablo this morning. #ABC7now @DrewTumaABC7 @SandhyaABC7 pic.twitter.com/GAoAHRI9v8— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Ok, it’s kinda sorta trying to snow right now at about 3000 feet elevation on #MtDiablo @LiveDoppler7 @DrewTumaABC7 #notreadyforsledyet pic.twitter.com/i13WLK0Hyr— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Here’s the view from the summit of #MtDiablo at 3849 feet elevation. Road closed to public at 3000 ft. So far only a light dusting of snow, but plenty cold...and windy. @DrewTumaABC7 @SandhyaABC7 @LiveDoppler7 #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/c9T0Sora9X— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW The gate that leads to the summit of #MtDiablo locked up in anticipation of low snow levels this afternoon and evening. This is just below 3000 ft. No snow yet... @DrewTumaABC7 @LiveDoppler7 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/40UTjGvQKo— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019