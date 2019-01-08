STORM

Lull in rain over as new storm set to slam Bay Area

The next storm is set to slam the Bay Area around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The next storm is set to slam the Bay Area Tuesday night, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

The strongest part of the storm is expected hit the region around 6 p.m.," said Nicco.

It's a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.

"There's the possibility of some thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours," said Nicco. "We are going to have some pretty nasty winds especially in higher elevations where they could gust from 45 to 60 MPH."

High Wind Advisory will remain in effect from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

There's also High Surf Advisory. It will remain in effect from 9 p.m. today to 9 p.m. Tomorrow.

