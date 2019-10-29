HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- USGS has reported a magnitude-3.8 earthquake that hit south of Hollister on Tuesday morning.
The quake was initially reported to be a 3.9, but was later downgraded.
There were no immediate reports of any damage.
The area was hit with several quakes this past month, including a magnitude-3.7 on Oct. 17.
Magnitude-3.8 earthquake hits near Hollister, USGS reports
