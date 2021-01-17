earthquake

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits south of Gilroy

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit near Gilroy Saturday night and was felt across the Bay Area.

The quake was centered in Aromas, Calif., 47 miles south of San Jose and hit at 8:01 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake had a depth of 7.9 km.

Viewers from Santa Cruz to San Francisco let us know they felt the shake.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the earthquake was likely on the San Andreas fault, which is why it was felt so far.



There were no reports of damage.


