Doesn't it seem like it's rained every day in the Bay Area for the past few weeks?
Still, with all these days of rain and the drought has not changed, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
California was "abnormally dry," on November 6. That's the lowest drought category.
"Then the storm door opened with multiple storms soaking the Bay Area," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. They helped because they stopped the drought from getting worse."
On the other hand, the drought did not improve.
The latest drought map shows as of December 4, 80-percent of the state is suffering a "moderate drought" or worse.
For more information on the drought, you can check out the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
